Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 496.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $53.94 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

