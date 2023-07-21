Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $414,816.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $414,816.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,264,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $394,632.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $374,680.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $586.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile



Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

