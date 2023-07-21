Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 176.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Leidos by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

