Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 7.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Leidos by 50.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 44,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Insider Activity

Leidos Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

