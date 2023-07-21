Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.46 and its 200-day moving average is $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

