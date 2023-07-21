Les B. Korsh Sells 3,686 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

