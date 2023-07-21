Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 3,382 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

