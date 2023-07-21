Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,152 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $36,837,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $18,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 874,912 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA opened at $18.95 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

