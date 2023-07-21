Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $71.86.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

