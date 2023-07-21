Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Price Performance

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $309.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.96 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.