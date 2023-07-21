Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 451,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

