LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

LivaNova Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $66.73.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 881,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,876 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.9% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 162,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $580,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

