Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

NYSE:LMT opened at $455.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.14.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

