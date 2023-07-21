Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:LMT opened at $455.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.14.
Insider Activity
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
