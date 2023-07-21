Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,868 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

