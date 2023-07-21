LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $232.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

