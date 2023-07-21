Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,800 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 789,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Luokung Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ LKCO opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Luokung Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 46.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 272,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Luokung Technology by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

