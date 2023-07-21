Lynn A. Peterson Sells 3,000 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,514,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $111.12 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

