Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Capri by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

