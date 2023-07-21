Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Veradigm by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

