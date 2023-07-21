Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 726 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.87. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

