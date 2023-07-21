Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 60,571 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

