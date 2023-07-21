Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $102,457.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

