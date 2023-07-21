Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $125,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.84 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $34,457,629.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

