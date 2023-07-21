Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.87 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

