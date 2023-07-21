Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $355,000 Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

