Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $362,000 Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $912.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $17.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -139.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

