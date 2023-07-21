Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $381,000 Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 329.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,084 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GoPro were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GoPro by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GoPro by 426.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 810,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,526,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 580,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRO. TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPRO stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.19 million, a PE ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 1.35.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

