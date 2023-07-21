Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $394,000 Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,157 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kyndryl by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KD opened at $12.94 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

