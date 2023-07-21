Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $400,000 Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.72. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.94 and a 12-month high of $431.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

