Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $407,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brunswick by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $85.52 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

