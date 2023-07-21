Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,329 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

