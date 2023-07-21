Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $472,000 Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,637,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,824,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $44,413,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $16,976,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $13,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

