Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,662,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,212 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $481,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

