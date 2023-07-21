Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NewtekOne by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.33. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Insider Activity

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

