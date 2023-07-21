Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $354,000 in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 349,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 143,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

