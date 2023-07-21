Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $360,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.4 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

