Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $364,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

AYI stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.28. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

