Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $371,000 in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $7,325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $4,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

