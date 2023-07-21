Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $392,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $111,690,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $65,116,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,678,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $89,374.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,050.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,678,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,491 in the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

