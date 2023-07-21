Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $444,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REET. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

