Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $363,000 Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

NVT stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.