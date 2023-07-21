Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,064 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 477.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE:SWI opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
