Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,064 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 477.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 127.71%. The company had revenue of $185.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

