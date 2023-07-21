Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 700 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Terex by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is 12.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.