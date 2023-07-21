Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth $4,723,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,554,000 after buying an additional 2,829,570 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Qualtrics International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 346,634 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 67.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at $89,629,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,210,478. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

