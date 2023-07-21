Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 14,600 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

