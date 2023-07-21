Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,243 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

