Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 4,651 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WD opened at $92.48 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Articles

