Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 118,356 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 313,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 34.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE CWEN opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

