Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.20 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

