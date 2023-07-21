Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. 34.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $13.06 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

